governance ZIL Reaches One Day Volume of $9,372.00 (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. governance ZIL has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One governance ZIL coin can currently be bought for about $10.25 or 0.00052639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get governance ZIL alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

governance ZIL Coin Profile

The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire governance ZIL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for governance ZIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for governance ZIL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.