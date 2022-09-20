Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $490,737.46 and approximately $15,179.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s launch date was November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

