Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Graham Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 31.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Graham by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,642. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

