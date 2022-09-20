Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.31% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,812. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

