Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Price Target Cut to €11.20 by Analysts at Barclays

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRNNF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grand City Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Grand City Properties Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of GRNNF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

