Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of GROV traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 211,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,946. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $43,039,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

