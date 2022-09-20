Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.57. Grove Collaborative shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 763 shares trading hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $432,077.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,039,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

