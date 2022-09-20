Guarded Ether Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,135.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $4.71 million and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether coin can now be bought for about $1,079.26 or 0.05424568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Guarded Ether’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366 coins. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

