Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance

About Guardion Health Sciences

GHSI remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,714,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,292. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.