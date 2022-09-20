Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of GES stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 21,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $857.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $2,593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

