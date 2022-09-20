Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 7th

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £481.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 164.60 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($3.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

