Hakka.Finance Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $604,744.09 and approximately $1,998.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

