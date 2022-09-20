HaloDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 51% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $13,797.78 and approximately $102.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 77.5% lower against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.

RNBW is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

