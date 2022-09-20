Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 362,001 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,001 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital comprises about 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of STORE Capital worth $107,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

