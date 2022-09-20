Hamlin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,055 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises 3.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $89,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

