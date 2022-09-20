Hamlin Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447,704 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of M.D.C. worth $50,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.9 %

MDC opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.