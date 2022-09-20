Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $117.82 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $117,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

