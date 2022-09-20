Hamlin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

