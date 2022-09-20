Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Hammerson stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

