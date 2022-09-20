Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank comprises 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in National Bank were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in National Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 14.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.88. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.