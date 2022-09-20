Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $5.89 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,224. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $354.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.80 and a 200-day moving average of $458.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.