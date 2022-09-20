Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.19% of YETI worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 8,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

