Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $23,521,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $252.41. 6,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,379. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.21. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

