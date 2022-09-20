Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 10,200 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $62,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Cognex Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 48,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,111. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

