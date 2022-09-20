Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.07% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

