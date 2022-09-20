Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,698 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

ABT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.46. 61,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

