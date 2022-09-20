Handshake Market Cap Reaches $24.33 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $60,846.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00151853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00269075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00726250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00580746 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 529,437,719 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

