Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.31

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 32059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

