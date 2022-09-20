Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.31

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 32059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands
In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
See Also
