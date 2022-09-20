Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 6,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.