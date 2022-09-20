HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 148,906 Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLOU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 54,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,744. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.