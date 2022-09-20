HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,778. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.67.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

