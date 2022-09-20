HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. 109,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,813. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

