HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $250.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $208.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.98. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

