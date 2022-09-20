Head to Head Comparison: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -15.43% -1.10% -0.73% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluent and Starbox Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $329.25 million 0.35 -$10.06 million ($0.70) -2.09 Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Starbox Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluent and Starbox Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluent beats Starbox Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

