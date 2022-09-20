Head to Head Contrast: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 28.47% 16.50% 3.02% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.96 $54.11 million $2.35 3.23 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

