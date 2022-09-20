Head to Head Contrast: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 1 1 0 2.50

Surgalign has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,190.76%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Surgalign -70.49% -234.38% -47.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bone Biologics and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Surgalign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Surgalign $90.50 million 0.27 -$84.65 million ($12.57) -0.29

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign.

Summary

Surgalign beats Bone Biologics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Surgalign

(Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; and SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

