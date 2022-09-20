HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. HEdpAY has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $11,502.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About HEdpAY
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
Receive News & Updates for HEdpAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEdpAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.