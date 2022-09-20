Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.09

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 774705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

