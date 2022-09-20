Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 889,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 217,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 71,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,285. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $990.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

