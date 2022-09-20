Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,993. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,421,000 after buying an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

