Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

