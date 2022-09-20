Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys Shares of 13,495 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,495 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,083 shares of company stock worth $2,201,152. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

