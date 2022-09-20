Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,427,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,327,000 after buying an additional 455,661 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

GILD opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

