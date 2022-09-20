Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after buying an additional 614,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after buying an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 522,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

