Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. American National Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 436,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSSC opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

