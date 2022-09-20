Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $180.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

