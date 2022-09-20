HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Down 0.1%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.74. 2,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLS. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.72 million and a P/E ratio of -20.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.28.

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.03%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.