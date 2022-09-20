Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in August

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining stock remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCHDF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

