Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Holley Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE HLLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,403. Holley has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $628.95 million, a PE ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Holley in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

Insider Activity at Holley

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

In other Holley news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Holley by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Goff John C acquired a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

