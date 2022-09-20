Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.23

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HLLY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $628.95 million, a PE ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Holley news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $71,184,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 25.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Holley by 360.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.